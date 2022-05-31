Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 1, 2022

With love and remembrance of our Son and Brother JESSE GILBOY on his first Anniversary in Heaven. You’ll remain in our hearts forever. Love, Jim and Shauna Gilboy, sisters — Bridgette and Elizabeth

Happy Heavenly 89th Birthday (5/31) to our Mom and Grandma, THERESA SMITH. We know Dad is making sure your day is as special as you are to us. We love and miss you. Love, Your Family

In loving memory of PHIL DALLAS. A tribute to a true American Hero. Phil & LaVaun helped so many people over the years including my Mom and Dad. Bill and Cheryl Thompson

Today we celebrate DUNK’S long beautiful life. You touched many lives with your constant love & support! Thanks for the lovely memories you have left us with. We love you papa Dunk, you will be missed!

In loving memory of JESSE GILBOY on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. Forever in our hearts. Love, Gramma Liz, Uncle Marc, Aunt Danette, Taryn, Kensley and Addi.

