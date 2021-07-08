Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 9, 2021

Remembering GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR on her 101st birthday. You are always in our hearts. Sharon Dan and our families.

**

Our Lady is lit today for GERI, on our ANNIVERSARY. Would have been 66 YEARS. Miss you and love you. Forever in our hearts. Al and family

**

PATRICK JAMES O’CONNELL. You are missed as much today as you were three years ago. I pray for your soul every day. Love, Auntie Jean Ann, Debbie and Dana

**

In memory of our MOTHER, LAURETTE MONTEVERDE.

**

