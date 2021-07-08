 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 9, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Remembering GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR on her 101st birthday. You are always in our hearts. Sharon Dan and our families.

**

Our Lady is lit today for GERI, on our ANNIVERSARY. Would have been 66 YEARS. Miss you and love you. Forever in our hearts. Al and family

**

PATRICK JAMES O’CONNELL. You are missed as much today as you were three years ago. I pray for your soul every day. Love, Auntie Jean Ann, Debbie and Dana

**

In memory of our MOTHER, LAURETTE MONTEVERDE.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News