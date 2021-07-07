Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 8, 2021

In loving memory of my husband BILL HERBOLICH on our anniversary. You made every one so special for me from the day we got married. Miss you so much every minute, every day. Forever in my heart. Donna

**

