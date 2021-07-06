Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 7, 2021

Thinking of you today on your 5 TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Not just today but always you are in our thought and prayers. You are so loved and missed by Dad, Mom, Greg, Quinn and Kayla. (Sadly missed at Quinn’s graduation)

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net