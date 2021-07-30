Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 31, 2021

JENNIE EVA, today we celebrate your wonderful life with family and friends. Miss you every day. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of LIZ PERUSICH. You will be sadly missed by your dear friends. Connie and Rita

**

In loving memory of MARGARET ARCHIBALD, 33 years today you closed your eyes and went away. My heart was mended, the sorrow is gone, but the pain of not hearing you lingers on. Your daughter, Elsie

**

