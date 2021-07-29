 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 30, 2021
Happy birthday PATRICK CORBITT, my Husband. I thank God every day for you.

Happy birthday, MOM, JENNIE EVA on your 86th birthday. Love, your family

In memory of DAN HART on his 10th anniversary in heaven. We thought of you today DAN, but that is nothing new, we thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we’ll never part, God has you in HIS ARMS, we have you in our hearts. So loved and missed by Mom, Mike, Tom and Peg, (Brody, Breanne, T.J., and Jamie), Lori and Dave, ( Kacee, Karlee, Chelbe and Coby).

In memory of my MOM, BEV MIOTKE, on her birthday, Love, Michele Orlich

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

