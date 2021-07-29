Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 30, 2021

**

**

In memory of DAN HART on his 10th anniversary in heaven. We thought of you today DAN, but that is nothing new, we thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we’ll never part, God has you in HIS ARMS, we have you in our hearts. So loved and missed by Mom, Mike, Tom and Peg, (Brody, Breanne, T.J., and Jamie), Lori and Dave, ( Kacee, Karlee, Chelbe and Coby).