Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 29, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 29, 2021

Happy birthday BLAKE. Love, Grampa-Gramma Richards, Quincy and Uncle Kyle

In loving memory of JOE SHOEMAKER on his 3rd ANNIVERSARY in heaven, Wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Love you, Mary and family

In loving memory of JACYE NUGENT FREEMAN. We love and miss you especially on your 70th birthday. It's been a short while that you were called to heaven. Love, Mom and family

To my loving, caring BIG SISTER. Even though your 15th BIRTHDAY party was postponed because of my arrival you got a baby brother. We were always very close and you always had my back, so HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACYE. From your little brother Jeff-e-ry

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

