Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 28, 2021
In loving memory of DICK BERRY, beloved son, husband, dad, brother, and uncle, on his 15th anniversary in heaven. Sadly missed, but always in our hearts and prayers. Love, Mom and all your family

**

In thanks giving for Prayers Answered. Jesus, Mary and Joseph, St. Jude, St. Anthony, Thank you.

**

In loving memory of ELDA DREW, a beautiful lady both inside and out. With sympathy to her family. From Coleen Boyle

**

Remembering the birthday of AUNTIE MARY (MARY LAMBERT). A very special lady, aunt and friend. Dearly missed and in our prayers. With love, Jerry and Jo Ann

**

In memory of BILL CLARK, A true and good friend since childhood. With love, Joe and Jim Maciag

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

