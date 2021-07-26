Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 27, 2021

LOVEY SHEA. MOM, you will always be the light that shines in our hearts. We were blessed to have you for our mom. Happy birthday Love, Dan, John, Maureen, Linda and Colleen

**

AGNES M. FAGAN. Thinking of you always. Can’t believe it has been 20 years. All our love, your family

**

In loving memory of your 31st ANNIVERSARY, JACK STENSON (Papa) of entering God’s heavenly kingdom! We love and miss you forever! John, Di, grandkids and great-grandkids

**

Happy 93rd birthday to my angel up above, CHUCK STARCEVICH. How I treasure your 70th and last birthday celebrated with us. What a great party we had! I will forever miss your wisdom, friendship and love, Dad. Give Mom and Chuck a squeeze from me. Hugs and kisses, Cathy.

**

Dad, PaPa, JACK STENSON, your guiding hand will remain on our shoulders forever! We miss you. Love and prayers, Carol, Bob and family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to "Light Our Lady" to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

