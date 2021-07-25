Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 25, 2021

In loving memory of JUDY (BUGNI) LOWNEY. A wonderful sister, sister in-law and auntie you were. Will miss our Sunday phone calls. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle and Chris Bugni

**

In loving memory of “MARIE KADILLAK”. We miss you more each day. Love, your extended family

**

Happy birthday my dear RANDY. You are always in my heart and on my mind. Forever loving you

**

In memory of our friend and classmate ROBERTA MAGUIRE CONNORS CLOWES. May she rest in peace. Butte Central class of 1956

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0