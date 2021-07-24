Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 24, 2021

In memory of our beloved Sister and Aunt, MARLENE SAMPLE on her 6th anniversary in heaven. A beautiful person so deserving of eternal peace. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Allan, Bev and family

In loving memory of my two German beauties. CHARLOTTE LOTTE (7-24-15) AND OMI (7-24-05). Until we meet again. Ich Liebe Dich. Dan

In loving memory of MARLENE SAMPLE. Celebrating her 6th anniversary today in heaven with her daughter, CINDY STARCEVICH. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day and now you two are taking good care of Kevin and Austin. We will love and miss you forever. Joanie, John, Becky and Stephanie.

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

