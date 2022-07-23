 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for July 23, 2022

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma, MARG OREN on her birthday. We love and miss you, Jackie and Family

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my amazing cousin, MAURA UGGETTI, for all of her love, support and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

