Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 19, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friends, LINDA TRICKETT & KELLYE SERRANO, for all of their love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti
In memory of ROSS BEECHER. From, Dan and Paula Riley and Dona Ball
KENLY. Missing our thoughtful kind Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt, cherished family member CARYL BENNIE SULLIVAN on her Heavenly Birthday. Love, Your Family
