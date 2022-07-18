 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 19, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friends, LINDA TRICKETT & KELLYE SERRANO, for all of their love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

In memory of ROSS BEECHER. From, Dan and Paula Riley and Dona Ball

KENLY. Missing our thoughtful kind Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt, cherished family member CARYL BENNIE SULLIVAN on her Heavenly Birthday. Love, Your Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

