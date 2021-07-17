Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 18, 2021

In loving memory of BERT WEST on his birthday. Gone but not forgotten. Love, Katy, John, Cathy, Mike and families

**

In loving memory of our wonderful Mom and Grandma “LOU FELLOWS” on her birthday. We love and miss you so very much. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

**

In loving memory of BILL (HERBY) HERBOLICH on his 2nd anniversary away from us. The heartache all suffer with you will never go away. Our tears are falling. Gone from our sight and always in our hearts and memories. Love and missed so much. Love, Donna, family and friends.

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

