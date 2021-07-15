Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 16, 2021

DEAR CHRIS, I want you to know how often I think of you. I miss you each day and find peace in knowing that I will see you again. Keep watch over us. Love, Jen

**

JOHN OSTERMAN, JULY 16TH. Love and miss you on your birthday. Love, Susie and kids

**

Remembering our Mom, LOIS LORENGO on her 18th anniversary in heaven. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Love and miss you always, Cheryl and Joe, Dan and Terry

**

