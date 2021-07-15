 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 16, 2021
DEAR CHRIS, I want you to know how often I think of you. I miss you each day and find peace in knowing that I will see you again. Keep watch over us. Love, Jen

JOHN OSTERMAN, JULY 16TH. Love and miss you on your birthday. Love, Susie and kids

Remembering our Mom, LOIS LORENGO on her 18th anniversary in heaven.  You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Love and miss you always, Cheryl and Joe, Dan and Terry

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

