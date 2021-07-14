 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 14, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILLIAM F. MILLER another birthday in heaven. It's been 50 years to be exact. Your family misses and loves you more each day. Love, Edith, Bill, Cheryll and Carole

** 

MOM, you are out of sight, but never out of mind. Love always, Mary, Kay and Gay

** 

In loving memory of ELDA DREW. She was an outstanding person, teacher and friend. ELDA’S kindness will never be forgotten. Heaven has gained an inspirational angel. From Sherry and Dave Flammand

** 

In loving memory of LOUANNE SICHVELAND. You will be missed. From Bob and Yvonne Leipheimer

** 

In loving memory of CHUCK BOYLE on his birthday. From the family

** 

In loving tribute to JOHN “JACK” AHO. Forever in our hearts. With love, Janet, Warren and family

** 

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News