Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 14, 2021

WILLIAM F. MILLER another birthday in heaven. It's been 50 years to be exact. Your family misses and loves you more each day. Love, Edith, Bill, Cheryll and Carole

**

MOM, you are out of sight, but never out of mind. Love always, Mary, Kay and Gay

**

In loving memory of ELDA DREW. She was an outstanding person, teacher and friend. ELDA’S kindness will never be forgotten. Heaven has gained an inspirational angel. From Sherry and Dave Flammand

**

In loving memory of LOUANNE SICHVELAND. You will be missed. From Bob and Yvonne Leipheimer

**

In loving memory of CHUCK BOYLE on his birthday. From the family

**

In loving tribute to JOHN “JACK” AHO. Forever in our hearts. With love, Janet, Warren and family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0