Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 14, 2021
Remembering CATHERINE JOY on her 90th birthday. It’s difficult today, since you’re not here to celebrate you as we did every year. This day was always special. So, we just want to say we’re thinking of you with love on this, your 90th birthday. Ida and Kriskovich Family

In loving memory of BILL GREEN (Anchorage, Alaska), on his 29th anniversary. Sadly missed by The Green Family.

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

