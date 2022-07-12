 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 13, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, KATHY STEGER, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

Lit today for GERI on our would have been 67th Wedding Anniversary. Love and miss you, Al

July 11th CHASER. Though you are not here we still wanted to celebrate your Birthday and remember all the good times. We miss you dearly. Mom, Pops and Tates

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

