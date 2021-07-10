Our Lady of the Rockies lights for July 11, 2021

Remembering HUGH O’BRIEN on his anniversary. HUGHIE it has been 23 long years, but you still put a smile on people’s faces with the memories. We love and miss you so very much!!!! Love, Leah, Tony and Peggy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! CHASE UNGERMAN. You may be gone from sight. But you are never gone from our HEARTS! Miss and love you. Your family

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

