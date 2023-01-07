Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 8, 2023

Dear STELLA, Jim and Family miss you very much as ever! God Bless You!
In loving memory of my dad ROBERT SEDARIS on his birthday in heaven. Love and miss you every day. Love always, Sandy
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our Angel in Heaven, BRADLEY. I missed 2022 so I hope you had fun with all your great grandparents. We love and miss you lots, Mom, Dad, Connor, Zack, The Kesslers, Welters and Traxlers
MOM, DAD, MARV AND MADELINE: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! 2023 and I missed 2022 but pray you know how much we love you during the holidays. Hope you had a big welcome for Aunt Lil. Love and miss you, The Fannings, Fishers and Welters
We remember our mom, MARIE HANLEY, on the 32nd anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and missed. Nancy, Greg, Janie and Families
