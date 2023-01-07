Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 8, 2023

Dear STELLA, Jim and Family miss you very much as ever! God Bless You!

**

In loving memory of my dad ROBERT SEDARIS on his birthday in heaven. Love and miss you every day. Love always, Sandy

**

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our Angel in Heaven, BRADLEY. I missed 2022 so I hope you had fun with all your great grandparents. We love and miss you lots, Mom, Dad, Connor, Zack, The Kesslers, Welters and Traxlers

**

MOM, DAD, MARV AND MADELINE: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! 2023 and I missed 2022 but pray you know how much we love you during the holidays. Hope you had a big welcome for Aunt Lil. Love and miss you, The Fannings, Fishers and Welters

**

We remember our mom, MARIE HANLEY, on the 32nd anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and missed. Nancy, Greg, Janie and Families

**