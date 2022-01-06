 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 7, 2022

In loving memory of my mom, MARY LAMBERT, on her 17th anniversary. You were a wonderful Mother, Bumma and Great-Grandma. You are so missed, loved and always in my thoughts. Love — your daughter and family

Wishing our little angel BERKLEY BOOTH a happy 11th birthday. We love you right up to the moon and back. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley

Remembering AL SORICH (JEDO), on his anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Eileen, Ric-O and family

Remembering “RITA McGEE MELVIN” on her 5th anniversary in heaven. You left us a beautiful legacy of living life by being kind as we remember you and try to follow your example. You’ll never be forgotten and always loved. Your family

Remembering the 17th anniversary of AUNTIE MARY. Special lady and friend. In our thoughts and prayers. With love, Jerry and Jo Ann

…with special heavenly hugs and kisses to our precious angel BERKLEY BOOTH. Love always, Gramma and Grampa

In loving memory of our brother FLORIAN ZAHN AND NIECE BERKLEY BOOTH on their birthday. Love, your family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

