Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 6, 2023

In loving memory of JOE YELENICH on this your 23rd Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you. Love, Your Family
**
In loving memory of my “baby girl” RAELENE MARQUARDT. Another year, another river of tears. I love and miss you so much. Love Auntie Sheri
**
In memory of RENAE “SIS” PARINI (Jan 5th) on your 10th Anniversary. We still love you as it was yesterday. Love and miss you. Billy, Sierra, Shyla, Amberlee, Mike and Bill
**
MANNIE FARREN’S 1st year in Heaven. A Navy pilot who loved to golf, a wonderful husband and grandfather, a quiet man in a noisy world. We miss this guy very much. Signed Judy, Rich and Family
People are also reading…
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net