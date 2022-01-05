 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 6, 2022

  • 0

In memory of JOE YELENICH on this you 22nd anniversary in heaven. Where does the time go? We love and miss you dearly. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of my “MY BABY GIRL,” RAELENE MARQUARDT. Another year has passed, and I still miss you like it was yesterday. Please keep watch over the family. Love, Auntie Sheri

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow and volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer fire Saturday afternoon in Walkerville. Occupants may have been using a wood burning stove.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News