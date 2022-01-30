Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 31, 2022

In loving memory of our Mother MARY FRANCES LANE, on your 50th anniversary. From your children, H. John Lane and Mary Lou Lane

**

In loving memory of our beautiful Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandma, “SHEILA UELAND”. Happy birthday in heaven! We love you and miss you more than ever. Love, all your family

**

To a special Aunt and Sister CATHERINE JOY on her 4th anniversary in heaven. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. Your sisters and families

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

