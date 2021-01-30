 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 31, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 31, 2021

In loving memory of our MOTHER, MARY FRANCES LANE. Love, Mary Lou Lane and John Lane

**

In loving memory of SHEILA GRACE SULLIVAN, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, teacher, and brightest angel. We pray to the Lady. With love, Neil and their girls

**

In memory of CATHERINE JOY, our hearts are filled with memories of a sister laid to rest and every single one is filled with happiness. That’s why we send this message to the heavenly angels above to tell you that we miss you and send you all our love. Toni, Michele, Angie and families

**

In loving memory of WALT BERRY beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and uncle on his 16th anniversary in heaven. Missed so much but always in our hearts and prayers. Love Carol, Judy, Linda, Jack, Kevin, Kathy and family

**

In memory of our cousin, GERI MIHELICH. Your sweet, gentle nature will always be remembered. Love, Dorene, Karen, Janice, Kristin, Janie, Donna and Kati 

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

