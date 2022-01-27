Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 28, 2022

In loving memory of JACK FISHER (SAM). A loving husband, father, grandfather, a great brother and a true friend to all that knew him. Through all your illness and troubles, you managed to smile and keep us all laughing. You will be deeply missed by all you touched during your many years as an electrician, as a bar owner and for all you did for the Butte-Silver Bow Tavern Association. May you rest in peace. From your staff and many friends at Sam’s Place

In loving memory of our beautiful mother “MARY EVATZ” who left us 11 years ago. Your life was a blessing and our memories of you are a treasure. We will miss you always and forever. Love, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn

In loving memory of our special brother and uncle DAVE KELTZ. You will be greatly missed. Rest in peace. The Keltz Family – Harry and Darlene, Kraig and Gina, Lynn, Kim

In loving memory of my dear friend DAVE KELTZ. My deepest sympathy to Harry and Darlene Keltz and family. Gary and Dave Keltz and Betty Keltz. The 4th of July won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace. Eileen Ross

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

