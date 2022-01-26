Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 27, 2022

In loving memory of EDWARD F. MONAHAN on his 3rd anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

My dear friend MARILYN MASON you will be sadly missed. Love, Corinne and Charley

**

In loving memory of MARY LOWNEY. We love and miss you mom on your 5th anniversary in heaven. Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

