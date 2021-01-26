Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 27, 2021

In memory of MARGIE FREEBOURN. Love, Comba Family

**

In loving memory of EDWARD F. MONAHAN on his 31st anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

In loving memory of Mom and Grandma, JENNIE SULLIVAN, on her 2nd birthday in heaven. Happy 101st birthday. We love and miss you every day. We are sure you are singing with the angels. Love you Mom. Connie and family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

