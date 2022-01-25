Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 26, 2022

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma GERALDINE DE DYCKER on her birthday. We love and miss you. Jackie and family

**

In loving memory of our Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa MARG AND PETE OREN on their wedding anniversary. Love and miss you. Jackie and family

**

Remembering my caring, loving and supportive husband JOE, on your birthday. I treasure the memories! You’re locked in honey. Love, Linda

**

In loving memory of MARG LOWNEY. We love and miss you mom on your 5th anniversary in heaven. Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

**

Remembering PAULETTE DUFFY MALONEY on your 2nd birthday in heaven on (1-20-22). We love and miss you more and more each day. Love, your family

**

To PATRICK JAMES O’CONNELL (1-23-22) missing you forever. Happy birthday #41. We miss you and love you. Mom, Dad, Brenton, Tayla, your beautiful kids: Irelynn, Rylan and Killian. God bless.

**

In loving memory of our Dad “DON FRASER.” It’s been 47 years but feels like yesterday. Always grateful to you. You are loved and missed.

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0