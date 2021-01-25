 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 25, 2021
In loving memory of our DAD, GRANDPA AND GREAT-GRANDPA, ADAM GROSS on his 2nd anniversary in heaven. Thinking of you and missing you more everyday. Watch over and guide us. You’re forever in our hearts. Love, your family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

