Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 24, 2021

In loving memory of TERRY MERZLAK. The Lady shines for you tonight.
In loving memory of our beloved niece CINDY STARCEVICH on her anniversary today. A beautiful girl who left us with wonderful memories. Loved and missed Uncle Allan and Aunt Bev
In loving memory of CLIFF CHAMPEAU on your first anniversary. We miss you. Love, Sharon and family
In remembrance of a good man, JAMES HUTCHINS. Prayers, Margy Sayler
Light our Lady in memory of FRANK LIHMANN AND MARLENE MONAHAN OLSEN. My first buddies, my best buddies. I miss you. Agnes Ellyn
In loving memory of TRUDY WINE on the 7th anniversary of her passing. You are always in our thoughts and hearts. Love and prayers, Mom and family
JOAN REBICH, to our loving MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER. Missing you on your second anniversary in heaven. We love you. Nancy, Janelle and DeeDee
Remembering KATIE ASCHIM and her GRANDPARENTS BONNIE ASCHIM AND JOE AND FRAN SHEEHY
