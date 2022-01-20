Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 21, 2022

Remembering my caring, loving and supportive husband JOE, on your birthday. I treasure the memories! You’re locked in honey. Love, Linda

In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle GREGG OREN on his 7 th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you. Mom, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.