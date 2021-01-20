Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 21. 2021

In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle GREGG OREN on his 6th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you. Mom, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

**

In loving remembrance of our very special uncle, RED VANINA, who brought so much joy to our lives. Love you and miss you every day. Max, Sue, Neil, Amy and Casey

**

In memory of NORMA OTTEN. Thanks for the memories of love and happiness. Love, The Melton Family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

