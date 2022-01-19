Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 20, 2022

Missing “KATIE ASCHIM” today and every day. Love, from her Family

**

Happy Birthday CON DENNEHY, your first in heaven. Please watch over me. I love you and miss you more every day. Love Karen

**

Missing my loving husband JACK RITTER on our 54th wedding anniversary. Wish you were here so we could celebrate together. I love you and will miss you forever. Janie

**

MIKE EVANS, in memory of a beloved brother, on his 1st anniversary, who was always thankful. Love, Mary, Dave, Gina, Lisa, Alex and Will.

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

