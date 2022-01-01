 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 2, 2022

Missing MOM on her first anniversary in heaven. Your call came, and you were gone. No good-byes, love you’s or hugs. Just emptiness. So much left unsaid. Love and miss you until we are together again. Please watch over me. Hugs to Dad and Terry too.

In loving memory of DOT REED. We love and miss you Mom, Grandma. Forever in our hearts. The Bauer, Hoffman and Tesdal Families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

