Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 19, 2021

In loving memory of SHELBY DESCHARME on her 1st anniversary with the angels. Love and missed, your family

**

In loving memory of our beautiful blonde hair, blue eyed, dimpled angel, SHELBY DESCHARME on her 1st anniversary with the angels. Loved and missed so much, Mom, Kaylee, Wynter and Nana

**

ROLENE, on this the 14th year in heaven. You have been and always will be on our minds and in our hearts. You are our angel. Please give mom a hug. Love Dad, Belinda and John, Britt and Zach, John and Jacey

**

We light Our Lady today for JOE JORDAN, a good, kind and gentle friend, a man always there to give a helping hand. You will be truly missed. Sympathy to Rosemary and family. Mike and Linda Cerise

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0