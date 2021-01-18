 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 18, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 18, 2021

In memory of LORETTE MASELLA on her 1st Birthday in Heaven. A God-Mothers love is precious and true, I feel blessed that my God-Mother was you. The Ida Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

