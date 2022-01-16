Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 17, 2022

In loving memory of “FRANK PARRETT” on his 3rd anniversary in heaven. Missed so much by Carol, Brenda, Sue, Sandra , Michelle, Courtney, Stacey, Mick and Laci

EDDIE — it’s been 7 years since you left us. We may not see you or hear you, but we know you are still with us. In our hearts you’ve never left. You’re still loved and missed so much. Your friends and family

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

