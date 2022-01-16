 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 17, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of “FRANK PARRETT” on his 3rd anniversary in heaven. Missed so much by Carol, Brenda, Sue, Sandra , Michelle, Courtney, Stacey, Mick and Laci

**

EDDIE — it’s been 7 years since you left us. We may not see you or hear you, but we know you are still with us. In our hearts you’ve never left. You’re still loved and missed so much. Your friends and family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All Butte call center employees working from home

All Butte call center employees working from home

Employees of the FCR call center in the Butte Plaza Mall are all working from home due to the omicron surge. A sign on the front door states “the site will no longer be staffed as all colleagues are moved to remote work,” effective Jan. 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News