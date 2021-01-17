Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 17, 2021

In loving memory of FR. JOE FINNEGAN

**

In loving memory of FRANK PARRETT who passed away two years ago today. We miss you so much. With love always and forever. Carol, Brenda, Sue Sandra, Michelle, Courtney, Stacey, Nick and Laci

**

Six years already. Time passes quickly, but our memories are with us forever. Your family and friends will never forget you EDDIE. We love and miss you always

**

With sympathy ED MORIARITY and prayers to our old MARY KAY. Bill and Dan

**

In loving memory of FRANK MILEWSKI (1-8-2021) AND PATRICIA (TRISH McMAHON MILEWSKI) (1-22-2009). May Our Lady shine brightly upon you both as God has called you to be together again. With love to Frank and Debbie, Kathleen and Tony, Trish and Art, Tom and families. Butte McMahon Clan

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

