Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 16, 2022

Remembering our LITTLE ANGEL BERKLEY BOOTH on her 11th anniversary in heaven. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. We love and miss you every day baby girl. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy & Charley

**

Happy heavenly birthday CHERYL! Love, your sister Vickie

**

In loving memory of my GODDAUGHTER BERKLEY BOOTH on her 11th anniversary in heaven. Love, Siobhan, Mike and Nick

**

In loving memory of BETTY WULF. Remembering all the wonderful times we shared together at Camp Tahepia with Nurse Betty. WO-HE-LO. The Moscolic Sisters — Ann, Rose and Sonia

**

Butte High Class of 1975 lovingly remembers MR. JOHN JOSE. Outstanding physics and physical science teacher, mentor and friend. Rest in peace

**

JIM ARMSTRONG 17 years ago went to heaven. You are spiritually with us — in our hearts, on our minds and in our souls. Love, Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti, Jake, Brendan, Bryna, Ally and Lindsey

**

