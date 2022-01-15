 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 16, 2022

  • 0

Remembering our LITTLE ANGEL BERKLEY BOOTH on her 11th anniversary in heaven. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. We love and miss you every day baby girl. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy & Charley

**

Happy heavenly birthday CHERYL! Love, your sister Vickie

**

In loving memory of my GODDAUGHTER BERKLEY BOOTH on her 11th anniversary in heaven. Love, Siobhan, Mike and Nick

**

In loving memory of BETTY WULF. Remembering all the wonderful times we shared together at Camp Tahepia with Nurse Betty. WO-HE-LO. The Moscolic Sisters — Ann, Rose and Sonia

**

Butte High Class of 1975 lovingly remembers MR. JOHN JOSE. Outstanding physics and physical science teacher, mentor and friend. Rest in peace

People are also reading…

**

JIM ARMSTRONG 17 years ago went to heaven. You are spiritually with us — in our hearts, on our minds and in our souls. Love, Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti, Jake, Brendan, Bryna, Ally and Lindsey

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All Butte call center employees working from home

All Butte call center employees working from home

Employees of the FCR call center in the Butte Plaza Mall are all working from home due to the omicron surge. A sign on the front door states “the site will no longer be staffed as all colleagues are moved to remote work,” effective Jan. 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News