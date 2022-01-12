 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 13, 2022

In loving memory of WAYNE MONROE on his birthday. Missing you, Waynno, you are in our thoughts. Love, families

In loving memory of MARGIE JO HOGAN on her 1st anniversary in heaven. If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. Love always, the whole family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

