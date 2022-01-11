 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 12, 2022

Remembering GEORGE PAUL with all our love. Twelve years have passed since you left, yet we feel you here with us every day as you keep watch over us. Love and miss you, your loving family

In loving memory of KIM McCARTHY on your 7th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you. Love, Marty, Susie, Jake, Jaci, Hayden and Marty

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

