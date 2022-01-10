 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 11, 2022

  • 0

5 yrs. now — we miss you — JOHN “BUBBA” PHYFIELD. We remember — you are always in our thoughts. We don’t miss you less and less. We miss you more and more. Rest in peace, JOHN.  Mom, brother and uncle

**

Happy 75th birthday HAL HONEY! Love you forever and a weekend. Vickie

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butte's first baby of 2022

Butte's first baby of 2022

The Mining City’s first born for 2022 came into the world at 11:54 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. James Healthcare. 

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News