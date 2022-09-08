 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

  • 0

Miss you PETE SCHONSBERG! It has been 2 long years since you went to Heaven. You are always in my heart. Love you, Virginia 

**

DAD-PAPA BERN:  Happy Birthday, Love and miss you. Keep smiling and watching over us. Love your Family 

**

Those HARRINGTON kids- LOIS (6TH), MICKEY (8TH) AND ERMA (28TH) – are giving God a run for his money this month! We can only imagine the shenanigans they are planning. We can hear the laughter all the way down here. Miss you all. Love- Your Family 

**

 

 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Queen Elizabeth II changed the British monarchy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News