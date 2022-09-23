Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Happy Birthday, Mom and grandma BETTY. We love you bunches and bunches. Your Family
**
Happy Birthday SISTER GEORGIA COLLINS ARATA and Welcome Home
**
Sending Heavenly Hugs, Kisses and Loves to our Angel Baby BERKLEY MAE BENJAMIN. Forever loves- forever missed on your 7th Birthday (9-18-22) in Heaven. Love Your Family
**
Happy 88th Birthday Mom “EMILY DOWNEY”. Love you to the moon and back. Your Daughter Dianna
**
In loving memory of a special Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa JOHN SUTEY on his Anniversary in Heaven. So many wonderful memories are still with us today. Loved and missed, Allan, Bev and family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net