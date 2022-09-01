Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday Sept. 2, 2022

In memory of BILL HICKEY on his 13th Anniversary in Heaven. Love and miss you. Love, Rickey
**
Happy 100th Birthday to ALICE RAE from her 3 children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Your love and life are an inspiration for all of us. Patty, Don, Charlene and Families
**
In loving remembrance of my “baby girl”, RAELENE MARQUARDT on her Birthday. Not a day goes by I don’t think if you. I love you and miss you so much! Watch over me. Love, Auntie Sheri
**
Remembering GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR on her 11th Anniversary in Heaven. You are always in our hearts. Missing you always. Dan, Sharon and Our Families
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net