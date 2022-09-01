 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday Sept. 2, 2022

In memory of BILL HICKEY on his 13th Anniversary in Heaven. Love and miss you. Love, Rickey 

**

Happy 100th Birthday to ALICE RAE from her 3 children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Your love and life are an inspiration for all of us. Patty, Don, Charlene and Families 

**

In loving remembrance of my “baby girl”, RAELENE MARQUARDT on her Birthday. Not a day goes by I don’t think if you. I love you and miss you so much! Watch over me. Love, Auntie Sheri 

**

Remembering GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR on her 11th Anniversary in Heaven. You are always in our hearts. Missing you always. Dan, Sharon and Our Families  

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

