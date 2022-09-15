Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

In loving memory of MICHELLE THOMPSON CONNOLE on her Anniversary. Missing you every day, Shelly. Our sister and our friend. Love, Jack, Pat and Mary Kay

**

Remembering with love our mom ERMA MARKOVICH on her 95th Birthday in Heaven. If our wishes could come true, we would be celebrating here with you. Always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Love, Your girls Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families

**

In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his Birthday. I sure do miss my football buddy when cheering for the Rams! Love and hugs to you and Joey. Mom, Jeanna

**

ANNALYN HALVORSEN, our precious Angel, part of our hearts are with you today on this 3rd Anniversary with the Angels. Missing you so very very much every day with your beautiful smile and kind heart. We Love, love, love You! Gramma Nancy and Papa Joe and our loving family

**