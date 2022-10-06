Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

In memory of JIM LEARY on his 1st Anniversary. We love and miss you so much. Your Family
Remembering JIM LEARY on the first Anniversary of his Heavenly departure. Missing you always and especially today. Love from Mick & Bev
In loving memory of BARBARA HOLTER on her 16th Anniversary in Heaven. Every day we miss you more and are always in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Tom, Vicki, John, Bill, Tom, Tracey, Angela, Matthew, Ryan, C.D. and all your 9 Grandkids
Remembering CHERYL. You will always be with me, like a handprint on a heart. Love you, your sister Vickie
