Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

In loving memory of JIM RICHARDS on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Loving and missing you more every day. Your loving family
**
Lighting our Lady tonight with love and fond memories of our best friend ANDY BOBBY. We miss you but we know you're resting in God's peace and loving kindness. Elaine and Bob
**
Our beautiful cousin KATHLEEN FERRITER TUXILL is now in Heaven dancing with the Angels. We will miss her dearly. Julie Winston & Pam, Tom, Holter and family, Peggy Flanick & family & Pelletier family
**
