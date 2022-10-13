Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Thinking of our beloved DEE on her 64th Birthday. Forever missed, always loved. Jackie, J.M., Peggy, Margie and Therese
**
In loving memory of DEREK ROZAN. Wishing you a Happy 30th Birthday! I wish you were here to celebrate. I miss you so much. I love you to the moon and back! Miranda
**
Thinking of you JOAN & JOHN POWERS on what would be your 50th Wedding Anniversary. Love and miss you. Sean & Janel
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net